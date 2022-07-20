Audit critical of Oklahoma’s use of education relief funds
By KEN MILLER
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal audit report sharply criticizes Oklahoma officials for a lack of oversight and accountability in the use of coronavirus relief funds intended for education. The state received nearly $40 million in pandemic assistance and has returned more than $919,000 that was unspent. The U.S. Department of Education audit dated Monday recommends the state return nearly $653,000 more that was spent on non-education related items such as televisions and Xbox gaming systems, and audit another $5.4 million for possible refund of misspent funds. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office says Wednesday that the report is being reviewed and that Stitt “is committed to transparency and accountability.”