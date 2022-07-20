Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — A ban on certain semi-automatic weapons is moving forward in the House. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee began considering legislation to ban some assault-type weapons on Wednesday. If passed, it would be the most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s mass shootings. But passage is far from assured. Some moderate Democrats are wary of voting on sweeping gun controls ahead of the November elections. The bill has little chance of becoming law due to opposition in the Senate. The push for a ban on assault-type weapons comes nearly two decades after Congress allowed similar restrictions to lapse.

