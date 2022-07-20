Elevator project in Old Jerusalem leads to surprising finds

JERUSALEM (AP) — A project that aims to increase access for disabled people to Jerusalem’s Western Wall has turned into an extensive archaeological excavation into the city’s history. Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say that among the finds is an ornate first-century villa with its own attached ritual bath footsteps from where the biblical Temple stood, Ottoman pipes built into a 2,000-year-old aqueduct that supplied the city with water; early Islamic oil lamps; and bricks stamped with the name of a late Roman legion. Salvage excavations have gone on for years, and the elevators are only expected to be brought online in 2025.

