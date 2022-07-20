EXPLAINER: Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?

BERLIN (AP) — Europe is bracing for the possibility that the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings natural gas from Russia to Germany won’t reopen as scheduled after routine maintenance. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasing political pressure on Europe over sanctions and weapons deliveries to Ukraine and warned this week that gas flows could keep dwindling. If the pipeline doesn’t reopen, Europe will be forced to take tough conservation measures to avoid running out of natural gas for heating, electricity and industry this winter. Even if Nord Stream 1 does restart, Europe will still struggle in the cold months.

