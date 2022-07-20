FBI adds California slaying suspect to Top 10 fugitive list

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An alleged gang member accused of killing a man in a Los Angeles barbershop in 2019 has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The FBI on Wednesday announced that the agency is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Omar Alexander Cardenas. Cardenas’ nickname is “Dollar” and he is the 528th addition to the FBI’s list of notorious fugitives. The FBI says in a statement that he is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous. Cardenas is accused of fatally shooting Jabali Dumas on August 15, 2019, in a strip mall barbershop in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles.

