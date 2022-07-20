Hong Kong book fair kicks off with fewer political books

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s annual book fair has kicked off with several publishers of political books prevented from taking part in the fair and others saying they had to be cautious about what they exhibited. The fair’s main organizer, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, said it did not screen the books for sale at the fair. But it stressed that exhibitors must abide by the law. Independent publisher Hillway Culture, which publishes books on Hong Kong and political events, was among those not allowed to participate. Hong Kong authorities have tightened controls on freedom of expression after a tough national security law took effect in 2020.

