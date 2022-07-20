Libya says oil exports resumed after monthslong hiatus

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s National Oil Corporation says it resumed oil exports, ending a monthslong hiatus. It says a Malta-flagged tanker, Matala, docked Wednesday at the al-Sidra terminal to ship one million barrels of crude oil. Two other tankers were scheduled to ship 1.6 million barrels from the terminals of Zueitina Ras Lanuf. The resumption of oil export has come after one of the country’s rival governments fired the chairman of the state-run oil corporation. Libya’s prized light crude has long been a feature of Libya’s conflict, with rival militias and foreign powers jostling for control of Africa’s largest oil reserves.

