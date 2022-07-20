Luria, Kinzinger put careers on line in Jan. 6 investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Elaine Luria of Virginia and Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois will lead questioning in the closing summer hearing of the House’s Jan. 6 committee on Thursday night. Luria and Kinzinger are from different parties but agree emphatically that the investigation into the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is worth sacrificing their political careers. Kinzinger has already decided not to seek reelection after facing the prospect of taking on another Republican incumbent in a newly drawn district. Luria’s swing district in the Norfolk area has been redrawn, and she faces a tougher reelection bid in November.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

