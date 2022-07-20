NASA aiming for late August test flight of giant moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is shooting for a late August launch of its giant, new moon rocket. Wednesday’s announcement came on the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing by Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. NASA says it will attempt the month-long lunar test flight with three mannequins, but no astronauts, as early as Aug. 29. There are also two launch dates in early September, before NASA would have to stand down for two weeks. The 30-story Space Launch System rocket and attached Orion capsule are currently in their Florida hangar, following last month’s countdown test.

