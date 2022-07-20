Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:44 PM

Outcry after Uvalde focuses on school failures, solutions

KTVZ

By CAROLYN THOMPSON, ANNIE MA and JAKE BLEIBERG
Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The mass shooting that left 21 people dead inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has parents there and across the nation demanding safer schools. A report found glaring errors at Uvalde, including doors that weren’t locked. Safety experts say schools need to emphasize the basics of the plans they already have and make sure staff is properly trained. They caution against relying too much on the lockdowns and drills that have become a fact of life.  For years, some parents and teachers have warned the realistic drills are traumatic for some students, whose mental health has become even more of a concern on the rebound from COVID-19 disruptions.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content