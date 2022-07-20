Police: Officer kills Black man running away with gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Video shows a Southern California police officer shoot and kill a Black man who was running away while allegedly holding a gun. The family of 23-year-old Rob Adams, however, says he was likely holding his cellphone instead of a gun because he had been talking to his mother when police arrived. His family expects to file a legal claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, on Thursday. The police department posted a nearly six-minute video to social media Tuesday that includes narration from San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman, surveillance video footage and body-camera footage. Police say he had “an extensive criminal history.” Adams’ family says police have made him out to be a villain.

