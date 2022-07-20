Rishi Sunak, heir apparent who ran afoul of Boris Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is one of two finalists in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister. At 42, Sunak would be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years and the country’s first South Asian leader. He was seen as Johnson’s natural heir until he turned on the prime minister and quit this month after questioning Johnson’s competence and ethics. Now, he faces opposition from Johnson and his allies. The former investment banker won many fans with his support for people and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, but his slick demeanor and personal wealth could count against him in the party runoff with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

