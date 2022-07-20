Stay or go? Italy’s premier to brief Parliament on crisis
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi is deciding whether to confirm his resignation or reconsider appeals to rebuild his parliamentary majority after the populist 5-Star Movement triggered a crisis in the government. Draghi is to deliver a speech before the upper chamber of Parliament on Wednesday morning. It’s expected to lay out his assessment of the political situation after days of chaotic behind-the-scenes meetings among Italy’s political leaders, appeals for Draghi to stay on and continued fracturing within the 5-Stars. There is no clarity on how the day will play out. If Draghi digs in and resigns, President Sergio Mattarella has the final say and can order snap elections.