US publishes list of alleged bad actors in Central America

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The U.S. State Department has named 60 current and former officials, as well as some corporate figures in its latest list of people suspected of corruption or undermining democracy in four Central American countries. This year’s list especially focused on politicians, judges and others suspected of working to stack courts in Guatemala and the judges and prosecutors involved in cases against opposition political figures in Nicaragua in the run up to that country’s presidential election last year. The list was provided to the U.S. Congress in compliance with legislation pushed two years ago by then-U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel. Those listed generally become ineligible for admission to the United States and have their visas revoked.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.