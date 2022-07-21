3 Wichita officers suspended for inappropriate tweets

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita, Kansas, officials say they have suspended three police officers who were among several law enforcement officers who exchanged racist, homophobic or inappropriate tweets. City Manager Robert Layton ordered the officers be suspended for 15 days, rejecting interim police chief Lemuel Moore’s planned eight-day suspensions. An investigation began after The Wichita Eagle reported in March about the messages and that no officers had been disciplined. The investigation found 13 Wichita police officers, three Sedgwick County sheriff’s deputies and two Wichita firefighters sent and received inappropriate text messages. Layton said the officers will need to undergo psychological exams when they return before they can be moved from desk work to regular duties.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.