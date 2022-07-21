Attorney: Chicago cop who shot fleeing man will keep job

CHICAGO (AP) — The family attorney of a man fatally shot by a Chicago police officer last year says the Chicago Police Board has denied a recommendation to fire the officer. Todd Pugh, an attorney for the family of Anthony Alvarez, says Police Board member Stephan Block reviewed the Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s investigation and recommendation of dismissal and denied it. The 22-year-old Alvarez was fatally shot by Chicago police Officer Evan Solano following a foot chase in March 2021. Pugh says Block’s decision was based on the Police Department not having a formal foot pursuit policy at the time.The Alvarez family is “appalled by Mr. Block’s

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.