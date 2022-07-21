Caroline Kennedy says US needs to engage more in the Pacific

SYDNEY (AP) — New U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy said Friday the United States needs to engage more with the Pacific region at a time when China is asserting its presence. Kennedy spoke with reporters at Sydney International Airport after arriving to take on her new role. She is due to formally present her credentials Monday, filling a post that’s been vacant for the past 18 months. Kennedy served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration and is the daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy. Asked about China’s growing assertiveness in the region, she said her focus was on the U.S. partnership with Australia on issues like security, economic engagement, climate change and health.

