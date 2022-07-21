Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Limiting the size of swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might offer just a drop in the proverbial bucket of water savings amid historic drought and climate change in the U.S. Southwest. Elected officials voted this week to do it anyway — ignoring pool builders’ complaints that the move only amounts to optics. After Sept. 1, new home swimming pools can only be about the size of a three-car garage. Officials cite worries about dwindling water supplies from the drying-up Lake Mead reservoir on the depleted Colorado River. Officials say the region home to 2.4 million people has almost 200,000 home swimming pools.

