FACT FOCUS: Biden cancer remark causes confusion
By ANGELO FICHERA
Associated Press
President Joe Biden’s speech at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts this week led to widespread claims on social media that he made a significant announcement not about climate change, but about his health. Conservative politicians and political commentators focused on a clip from Biden’s speech Wednesday in which he told a story about growing up near Delaware oil refineries, to spread the assertion that the president announced that he has cancer. In response, a White House spokesperson confirmed that Biden was referring to previously disclosed skin cancer that was removed before he became president, not announcing a new diagnosis.