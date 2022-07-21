Fried, Crist face off in debate as DeSantis looms large

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist have held their first and only debate before the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Crist, a St. Petersburg congressman and former GOP governor, and Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat in Florida, faced off in a debate taped in South Florida on Thursday. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 23. Both candidates spent significant time bashing Gov. Ron DeSantis and casting themselves as the party’s best chance at beating the surging Republican. The candidates fielded questions on on abortion, gun legislation, immigration and other topics that dominated this year’s contentious legislative session.

