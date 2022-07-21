Georgia spaceport land deal is off, site owner says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The owner of a 4,000-acre industrial site says it has ended a longstanding agreement to sell the property to a Georgia county seeking to build a launch pad for commercial rockets. Union Carbine Corporation said in a statement Thursday that it no longer intends to sell the coastal land to Camden County’s local government. The county has spent the past decade and more than $10 million pursuing a spaceport for launching satellites into orbit. County officials were awarded a license by the federal government last December. But residents who feared the project posed safety and environmental risks forced a referendum in March. Voters opposed the deal by a large margin.

