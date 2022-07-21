Heard to appeal $10M judgment in Depp defamation case
By DENISE LAVOIE
AP Legal Affairs Writer
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Amber Heard has notified a Virginia court that she intends to appeal the $10 million judgment she was ordered to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp during a high-profile defamation trial. Heard’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal Thursday in Fairfax County Circuit Court, where a six-week trial featured riveting testimony from both Heard and Depp. Depp sued Heard for libel over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp’s lawyers alleged he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned him by name. Heard filed counterclaims, alleging that Depp’s former lawyer defamed her by publicly characterizing her abuse allegations as a hoax.