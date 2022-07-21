Skip to Content
Indonesian pilot dies after landing plane amid health issue

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The pilot of a passenger airplane in Indonesia suffered a health emergency 15 minutes after take-off and was forced to return to the airport before being rushed to a hospital where he later died. The Citilink Indonesia flight — an Airbus A320 carrying more than 100 passengers — had departed from Surabaya’s international airport in East Java province on Thursday morning and was headed to Ujung Pandang city in South Sulawesi province. The cause of the pilot’s death was not immediately known.

