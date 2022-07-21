Judge won’t quash subpoenas for Georgia false electors
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge says Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Donald Trump had won the state in 2020 and that they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors will have to appear before a special grand jury investigating whether the former president and others illegally tried to interfere in the state’s election. An attorney for 11 of them had asked a judge to quash their subpoenas. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said he would issue a written order soon, but said he would not quash the subpoenas.