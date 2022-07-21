Marines halt new amphibious vehicle use at sea after mishaps
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Marine Corps has halted water operations for its new amphibious combat vehicles while it investigates why two of the seafaring tanks ran into trouble off Southern California’s coast this week amid high surf. No one was injured when one of the vehicles rolled onto its side in waves Tuesday that were unusually high because of a storm in the southern hemisphere. Another became disabled. The new vehicles replace the Vietnam War-era amphibious assault vehicles. One of the older vehicles was involved in one of Marine Corps’ deadliest training accidents of its kind two years ago in waters off San Clemente Island near the Southern California coast.