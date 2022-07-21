Mayors ask Biden to help with influx of asylum-seekers
By CLAUDIA TORRENS and MORGAN LEE
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Two Republican border-state governors who are investing billions of dollars on immigration enforcement have found indirect support from the Democratic mayors of Washington and New York. The mayors’ recent overtures for federal aid is a response to Texas and Arizona busing migrants away from the border. It’s a months-old practice that has been long on political theater and short on practical impact. The mayors want compensation for bused migrants. New York Mayor Eric Adams has said incorrectly that the two states are paying migrants to go to his city.