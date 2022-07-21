Official: Tree falls on Alabama home in storm, 2 dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a large tree crashed into a home in Birmingham, Alabama, killing two young children and injuring at least three other people. Birmingham Fire and Rescue says it was called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to the home off Interstate 59/20 in that central Alabama city. Fire Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo told al.com emergency responders found a massive tree had smashed into the brick home. He said two children, a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old infant, were pronounced dead and an 11-year-old child suffered serious injuries. He said a woman also was taken to a hospital and rescuers were seeking to pull another woman from the home Thursday evening.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.