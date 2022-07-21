Oklahoma motorcycle officer fatally struck while on patrol

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Oklahoma City motorcycle police officer was killed when he was struck from behind while on patrol. Police in Edmond say 38-year-old Sgt. C.J. Nelson died Tuesday after being struck by a pickup truck just outside the Edmond city limits in Oklahoma City. Police in Oklahoma City say Nelson was stopped with other vehicles at a traffic light when they were struck by a truck driven by 54-year-old Jay Stephen Fite. No other injuries were reported. Jail records show Fite is being held without bond on a warrant alleging second-degree murder or manslaughter. Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on Fite’s behalf.

