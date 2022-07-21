Parkland school shooter acted casually after fleeing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A video played at the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz shows him walking calmly into a sandwich shop just minutes after he murdered 17 people. The video was played in the courtroom on Thursday. It shows that after he visited the sandwich shop, Cruz went to a nearby McDonald’s, where he unsuccessfully sought a ride from a student who had evacuated the school and who didn’t know who he was. Unknown to either, the boy’s sister was one of the students Cruz seriously wounded in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Cruz was arrested without a struggle about a half-hour later by a police officer who saw him walking.

