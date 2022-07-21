Rio de Janeiro police conduct deadly raid in Alemao favelas

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Multiple deaths have been reported during a police raid on Rio de Janeiro’s largest complex of favelas, or low-income communities. The exact toll remains unclear. An early police statement says an officer and two individuals were killed and woman injured. But upon arriving just beyond the site of the operation, Associated Press reporters saw residents carrying four bodies as bystanders shouted, “We want peace!” Residents said that bodies were inside the favela,and that those who attempted to help the injured risked arrest. Police say the raid targeted a criminal group that stole vehicles and cargo and robbed banks as well as invaded nearby neighborhoods.

By DIARLEI RODRIGUES and DIANE JEANTET Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.