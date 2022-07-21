Russia defends veto of aid to northwest Syria for one year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia is defending its veto of a U.N. resolution that would have extended humanitarian aid deliveries to 4.1 million Syrians in the rebel-held northwest from Turkey for a year. Russia’s deputy ambassador Dmitry Polyansky insisted that Moscow’s demand for only a six-month extension was essential and accused Western nations of using “sly” tactics and trying “to govern the world.” He had to defend the veto before the General Assembly.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.