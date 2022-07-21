Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in the country’s second-largest city. Local authorities in Kharkiv said at least two people were killed and at least 21 injured during a barrage that struck a mosque, a medical facility, a bus stop, a shopping area and other civilian sites. Police in the northeast city said cluster bombs hit Barabashovo Market. a public bazaar where Associated Press journalists saw a woman crying over her dead husband’s body. The mayor of Kharkiv said the attacks early Thursday targeted one of the most crowded areas of the city, which had a prewar population of about 1.4 million.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.