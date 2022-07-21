Shuttle bus crashes at Los Angeles airport; 9 injured

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine people were injured — two seriously — when a shuttle bus crashed into a pole at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Fire Department says two of the bus passengers sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. Seven others were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. near an administrative building as the bus was traveling from the taxi and ride-hailing services parking lot on its way back to the main terminal. The fire department say there were 23 passengers and the driver board the bus, but the majority of the passengers were not hurt. Additional information was not immediately available.

