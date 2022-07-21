Sri Lankan forces make arrests, clear main protest site

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan security forces have arrested several people and cleared the main camp protesters have occupied for months while demanding leaders resign over the nation’s economic collapse. Army and police personnel arrived in trucks and buses around midnight, removing tents near the presidential palace where demonstrators have gathered. At least two journalists and two lawyers were beaten up. The move against the protesters followed the swearing-in Thursday of new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was chosen by lawmakers to finish the term of the leader who fled the country. Wickremesinghe earlier had declared a state of emergency that gives him broad powers to secure law and order.

