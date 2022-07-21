String quartet brings music to inmates in Mississippi prison

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections says a string quartet has brought classical music into a prison. Two violinists, a viola player and a cellist from First Baptist Church of Jackson performed for an audience of 68 inmates. It happened Tuesday at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl. The musicians played hymns such as “Amazing Grace” and classical works by Bach, Beethoven and Mozart. They also played selections from “The Sound of Music,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Lion King.” The cello player in the quartet, Sarah Beth Mullen, says music is a language everyone can understand.

