Taurean Blacque, actor on ‘Hill Street Blues,’ dead at 82

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taurean Blacque, an Emmy-nominated actor who was known for his role as a detective on the 1980s NBC drama series “Hill Street Blues,” has died. He was 82. Blacque’s family announced in a statement Thursday that he died in Atlanta following a brief illness. The New Jersey-native had guest roles on television series including “Sanford and Son,” “What’s Happening,” “Good Times,” “Taxi” and “The Bob New Hart Show.” Blacque’s biggest breakthrough came when he joined the cast of the critically acclaimed show “Hill Street Blues,” where he portrayed the streetwise detective named Neal Washington. The exact cause of Blackque’s death was not disclosed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.