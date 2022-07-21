Turkey rejects carrying out deadly strikes in northern Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister is rejecting accusations that the Turkish military carried out deadly artillery strikes against tourists in northern Iraq. Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday Turkey was willing to cooperate with Iraqi authorities to shed light on the “treacherous attack.” A day earlier, artillery shells struck the resort area of Barakh in the Zakho district in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region, killing at least eight people. More than 20 other people were wounded. The Iraqi government convened an emergency national security meeting, summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Baghdad and ordered a pause in dispatching a new Iraqi ambassador to Ankara.

