Vatican puts brakes on German church reform proposals
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has put the brakes on the German Catholic Church’s reform path. The Holy See warned in a statement Thursday against any effort to impose new moral or doctrinal norms on the faithful on such hot-button issues as homosexuality, married priests and women’s roles in the church. The statement marked the second time the Holy See has weighed in publicly to rein in progressives in Germany who initiated a reform process with lay Catholics as a response to the clergy sexual abuse scandals.