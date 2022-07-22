2 given life sentences in 2016 killing of California teens

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two men convicted of killing a pair of California teenagers who vanished nearly six years ago have been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole. Chandale Shannon and Jesus Campos were sentenced Friday in Yolo County by a judge who called the crimes evil. They were among four men who were arrested for the 2017 killings of 16-year-old Enrique Rios and his friend, 17-year-old Elijah Moore. Prosecutors said the killings were sparked by revenge after Moore stole some marijuana from some of the men. The teens were killed in secluded areas near Sacramento. Their bodies were never found.

