Colorado man pleads guilty to casting missing wife’s ballot

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who had been charged in the presumed death of his missing wife has pleaded guilty to forgery for casting her 2020 election ballot for then-President Donald Trump. The Denver Post reports Barry Morphew pleaded guilty Thursday and was fined and assessed court costs of $600. He avoids jail time as part of a plea agreement. Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day 2020 after she didn’t return from a bike ride near her home in the Salida area. Barry Morphew was charged in her death but prosecutors dropped their case after the judge barred them from presenting most of their key witnesses.

