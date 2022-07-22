Jihadi rebels attack key military base near Mali’s capital

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s ruling junta says that jihadi rebels attacked the Kati military base on the outskirts of the capital city Bamako. It’s the first time Kati, Mali’s largest military base, has been targeted by extremist rebels in their more than 10-year insurgency in the West African country. The attack occurred at about 5 a.m. Friday morning when two vehicles loaded with explosives detonated at the camp. The Malian military statement said that the armed forces vigorously repelled the attack and two rebels were killed. The military said that the situation is under control and a sweep is underway to find the perpetrators and their accomplices.

