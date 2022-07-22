Former Albanian leader Sali Berisha barred from entering UK

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Former Albanian Prime Minister Sali Berisha says the United Kingdom has barred him from entering the country, citing his alleged involvement with organized crime and corruption. The British Embassy in Tirana tweeted Thursday that “the U.K. has taken disruptive action against several Albanian individuals with ties to criminality and corruption.” The embassy didn’t name the people targeted. Berisha is the leader of Albania’s main opposition Democratic Party and a member of his country’s Parliament. He said Friday that Britain’s home secretary notified him of his travel ban in a letter. Fighting corruption and organized crime has been post-communist Albania’s Achilles’ heel and strongly affected the country’s democratic, economic and social development.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.