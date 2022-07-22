France, Egypt pressed on missing backpacker as leader visits

PARIS (AP) — The family of a French backpacker who went missing in Egypt have used a Paris visit by the Egyptian president to press for an investigation into the 27-year-old traveler’s disappearance. Family members and friends raised placards asking, “Where is Yann Bourdon, President Sissi?” as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s was driven to a meeting with French President Emmaunel Macron. French police led them away for identity checks before the Egyptian leader’s motorcade zoomed past. Bourdon’s family and friends haven’t heard from him since he sent an email in August 2021. His sister and mother say they’ve received months of silence or stonewalling from Egyptian authorities, and they’re desperate to know Bourdon’s disappearance is being investigated.

By ANGELA CHARLTON and NICOLAS GARRIGA Associated Press

