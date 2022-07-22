German government agrees on bailout for energy supplier

BERLIN (AP) — Energy supplier Uniper says the German government will take a roughly 30% stake in the company as part of a rescue package following surging prices for natural gas and reduced Russian deliveries. Uniper, which has been Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas, asked for a bailout two weeks ago. German officials quickly pledged that they would help, but thrashing out the details took time. Uniper had previously downgraded its financial outlook for this year. It pointed to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries by Russia’s Gazprom in recent weeks that has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.