‘Heat’-ing up: Michael Mann writes sequel-prequel ‘Heat 2’

NEW YORK (AP) — Decades after the release of Michael Mann’s “Heat,” the classic crime thriller has endured in the minds of fans, critics, peers and the director himself. He had so much left to say. Mann says: “There’s always the sense of being shortchanged.” He has finally rounded out the story from his 1995 movie. He has brought back the lethal, calculating criminal Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro; and the swaggering detective Vincent Hanna, played by Al Pacino. But he has chosen to re-introduce them through a novel, “Heat 2.” The book comes out Aug. 9.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.