Israeli couple arrested after man dies in pool sinkhole

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they placed a couple under house arrest, a day after a man attending a party at their villa died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of their swimming pool. The police said on Friday a man and woman in their sixties are suspected of causing death by negligence. They were arrested on Thursday night and a court decided to release them Friday under “restrictive conditions of house arrest” for five days. Mobile phone video from the incident shows floaties and water being sucked to the bottom at the center of the pool as people shout in Hebrew.

