Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Liz Cheney’s pointed criticism of former President Donald Trump on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is likely to hurt her reelection chances in Wyoming. Many Cheney allies are prepared for Cheney to lose Wyoming’s Aug. 16 Republican primary against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. But as primary day approaches, some on Cheney’s team believe her unorthodox strategy in 2022 may put her in a stronger position for the 2024 presidential contest. Her anti-Trump message as vice chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has strengthened her national brand and expanded a network of donors and Trump critics in both parties who could boost a prospective White House run.

By STEVE PEOPLES and MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

