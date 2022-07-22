Man’s hand severed by sword at Hawaii 7-Eleven store

HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii are investigating after a man’s left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responders were called to the convenience store just after midnight Friday. EMS spokesperson Shayne Enright says they found the man with a severed left hand. The 40-year-old man was taken in critical condition to a hospital. A tourist from Switzerland told Hawaii News Now he witnessed the attack and saw half the man’s hand on the floor. The TV station reports police later arrested a 46-year-old man and launched an attempted murder investigation.

