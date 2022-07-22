Police: 4, including robbery victim, stabbed on CTA train

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say four people have been stabbed and injured in an attack on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Chicago police say six robbery suspects followed a 42-year-old man onto a Red Line train at about 2 a.m., then demanded his belongings and attacked him with a knife and a broken glass bottle. Police say the man, pulled out his own knife and fought back. Police say the robbery victim is in serious condition with several stab wounds and that three of the suspects are hospitalized with stab wounds. The three other suspects are in custody.

