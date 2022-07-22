Skip to Content
Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a news conference.

He said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

